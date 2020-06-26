Calvin Klein: una mujer trans afro es la nueva imagen de la marca

La influencer Jari Jones, una mujer trans afro de talla grande, es la imagen de la nueva campaña de Calvin Klein, con la que la marca de moda celebra el mes del orgullo gay.
La influencer celebró la intención de la marca de reivindicar la diversidad en una publicación en su cuenta de Instagram, donde se le ve alegre destapando una botella de champaña con el cartel -del que es protagonista- en Nueva York.
There are moments that I heard about, that help you forget when the world told you “Never” !!! . . There are these moments I heard about about that help you heal when the society has tried to beat you down , over and over again. . . There are these very real moments that I heard about that help you feel affirmed even when you don’t see yourself. . . I’ve been searching my whole life for those moments, I got tired of looking for those moments. . . So I decided to create them. Not for me but for the next dreamer, outcast, queer, trans, disabled, fat, beautiful black, piece of starlight waiting for their moment to shine. . . It has been such an honor and pleasure to sit in my most authentic self and present imagery of a body that far to often has been demonized, harassed , made to feel ugly and unworthy and even killed. . . I present this image ,myself and all that my body stands for to my community and chosen family, in hope that they see themselves more clearly than ever and further realize that they are worthy of celebration , of compassion , of love and gratitude. . . - Thank you to @ryanmcginleystudios and the @calvinklein family for a collaboration that will hopefully be a symbol of hope and love during these moments. BLACK TRANS LIVES MATTER!! . . . . #calvinklein #blacklivesmatter #blacktranslivesmatter #transisbeautiful #queer #celebratemysize #actress #honormycurves #pride🌈 #bodydiversity #soho #effyourbeautystandards #curvygirl #curvemodel #influencer #billboard #plussize #plusmodel #influencer #plussizemodel #bodypositive #swimwear #campaign #newyork #melanin #model #ad #sponsored
Jones agradeció a la marca la oportunidad y señaló que espera que esta se convierta en un símbolo del movimiento antirracista y antitransfóbico en Estados Unidos, y de "esperanza y amor durante este momento".
Para Jones, la campaña es un gran logro porque muestra una “imagen más auténtica y presente de un cuerpo que con demasiada frecuencia ha sido demonizado, acosado, hecho sentir feo e indigno e incluso asesinado”.
Aunque muchos usuarios en redes sociales celebraron la campaña de Calvin Klein por 'progresista', otros la definieron como oportunista y la criticaron.
A estos últimos, Jari Jones les comentó que "se trata de mostrarle al mundo que los negros, los trans, los gordos pueden ser celebrados, amados y empoderados públicamente”.
REVEALING THE UGLY : Learning today that though this ride will be such a blessing from the universe , god and the ancestors , there are things and people, miserable behind computer and phones screens that will try to suck out every ounce of joy I have left in my body. It comes with the territory I guess. It comes with showing the world that Black folks, that Trans folks , that Fat folks can be celebrated and loved and empowered publicly. I’m practicing self love everyday , I’m practicing boundaries everyday , I’m practicing balance everyday to armor myself for this fight but I know it’s gonna be a tough road ahead but like my queer trans ancestors belived, the people and the community and the youth I’m doing all this for ....are worth the mental ass kicking!!!!! Today I pull from the strength of @alokvmenon @huntythelion @tessholliday @luhshawnay @andrejworldwide @watchshayslay @ihartericka @aaron___philip @fatfemme and all of those who hold my heart strings , that have gone through mental and maybe sometimes physical ass kickings, but stayed resilient , so that I could reach this point today. Thank you for your words that are holding me today. Thank you for your words that are wiping the blood off my lip today. Thank you for your words that are allowing me to smile through the punches. Thank you for your words that remind me that we are worth it. . . #translivesmatter #blacklivesmatter . . #transgender #trans #blacklivesmatter #diversity #marginalized #thisisamerica #freedom #blacklivesmatter #bodydiversity #effyourbeautystandards #curvemodel #influencer #visiblyplussize #plussize #plusmodel ##plussizemodel #bodypositive #transmodel #revolution #liberation #newyork #editorialphotography #editorial #photography