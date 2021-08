What a podium 🤩



🥇 @_SpeedyStevie 43.85

🥈 @AZambrano400 44.08

🥉 @Kirani_James 44.19



Gardiner becomes the first Bahamian man to win an individual #Olympics gold in any sport.



James completes his set of Olympic medals and adds bronze to his London 2012 🥇 and Rio 2016 🥈 pic.twitter.com/2zHCMgI0zm