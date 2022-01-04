¡Luis Díaz se quedó por fuera!:  FIFA definió los tres finalistas al mejor gol del 2021

El colombiano Luis Díaz se quedo por fuera de esta lista de nominados con el golazo que marcó en la Copa América de 2021 frente a Brasil.
FIFA dio a conocer los tres últimos candidatos a obtener este premio que se le otorga al mejor gol del año.
El premio será anunciado y entregado el próximo 17 de enero.
1. Erik Lamela
El argentino marcó este gol en el encuentro Arsenal - Tottenham Hotspur por la Premier League (14 de marzo 2021)
😱 We were all @sergio_regui after this went in— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) June 5, 2021
Erik Lamela's sensational rabona goal has been voted the @premierleague Goal of the Season. Will it be good enough to win the Argentinian the FIFA #Puskas Award?@ErikLamela | @SpursOfficial | @Argentina pic.twitter.com/yl6i2RszD3
2. Patrick Schick
El Checo marcó este gol en el partido de Europa League 2020 entre República Checa y Escocia (14 de junio 2021)
🇨🇿 Patrik Schick 𝗚𝗢𝗟𝗔𝗭𝗢!— UEFA Nations League (@EURO2024) June 14, 2021
🔥 Will there be a better effort than THIS in the first round of games? @GazpromFootball | #EUROGOTR | #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/skA67Yqeik
3. Mehdi Taremi
El iraní anotó este golazo en el compromiso de Champions entre Chelsea - Porto (13 abril 2021)
Chelsea's only loss in the 2020/21 campaign came in the return leg against Porto, as Mehdi Taremi scored a Goal of the Season match-winner 🤯— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 9, 2021
🔵 The Blues won the tie 2-1 on aggregate 👏#UCL | #SuperCup pic.twitter.com/TbeteR5flU