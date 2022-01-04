Ingrese Regístrese
¡Luis Díaz se quedó por fuera!:  FIFA definió los tres finalistas al mejor gol del 2021

Enero 04, 2022 - 10:23 a. m. 2022-01-04 Por:
Redacción El País
El premio Puskas 2021

El colombiano Luis Díaz se quedo por fuera de esta lista de nominados con el golazo que marcó en la Copa América de 2021 frente a Brasil. 

FIFA dio a conocer los tres últimos candidatos a obtener este premio que se le otorga al mejor gol del año. 

El premio será anunciado y entregado el próximo 17 de enero. 

1. Erik Lamela 

El argentino marcó este gol en el encuentro Arsenal - Tottenham Hotspur por la Premier League (14 de marzo 2021) 

2. Patrick Schick 
El Checo marcó este gol en el partido de Europa League 2020 entre República Checa y Escocia (14 de junio 2021) 


3. Mehdi Taremi 
El iraní anotó este golazo en el compromiso de Champions entre Chelsea - Porto (13 abril 2021) 

Publicidad