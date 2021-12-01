Spotify anunció cuáles han sido las canciones, artistas y pódcast más escuchados de todo el 2021.
En aras de mostrarle a sus usuarios las canciones más sonadas en la plataforma, Spotify ha diseñado diferentes listados que clasifican las canciones según el promedio de oyentes.
Estos son los rankings definidos según las categorías de la aplicación:
Canciones más escuchadas globalmente
- “drivers license” de Olivia Rodrigo
- “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) de Lil Nas X
- “STAY (with Justin Bieber)” de The Kid LAROI
- “good 4 u” de Olivia Rodrigo
- “Levitating (feat. DaBaby)” de Dua Lipa
The top artists of the year 👏— Spotify Charts (@spotifycharts) December 1, 2021
These are the most streamed artists on Spotify in 2021 ⤵️ #SpotifyWrapped pic.twitter.com/YZokgSo02N
Álbumes más escuchados globalmente
- SOUR de Olivia Rodrigo
- Future Nostalgia de Dua Lipa
- Justice de Justin Bieber
- = de Ed Sheeran
- Planet Her de Doja Cat
Artistas más escuchados globalmente
- Bad Bunny
- Taylor Swift
- BTS
- Drake
- Justin Bieber
The biggest hits of 2021 ✨— Spotify Charts (@spotifycharts) December 1, 2021
Here are the Top 10 Songs of the year on Spotify ⤵️ #SpotifyWrapped pic.twitter.com/MIOQ2znOvU
Podcasts más populares globalmente
- The Joe Rogan Experience
- Call Her Daddy
- Crime Junkie
- TED Talks Daily
- The Daily
