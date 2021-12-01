Ingrese Regístrese
Zona Diamante
  1. Inicio
  2. Entretenimiento
  3. MUSICA
Hoy:

Escuchar este artículo

Estas son las canciones más escuchadas en Spotify durante el 2021

Diciembre 01, 2021 - 06:13 p. m. 2021-12-01 Por:
Spotify - Redacción El País
Spotify

Imagen de referencia. Plataforma de Spotify.

Pexels.

Publicidad
noticias relacionadas

 Spotify anunció cuáles han sido las canciones, artistas y pódcast más escuchados de todo el 2021.

En aras de mostrarle a sus usuarios las canciones más sonadas en la plataforma,  Spotify ha diseñado diferentes listados que clasifican las canciones según el promedio de oyentes.

Estos son los rankings definidos según las categorías de la aplicación:

Canciones más escuchadas globalmente

  1. “drivers license” de Olivia Rodrigo
  2. “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) de Lil Nas X
  3. “STAY (with Justin Bieber)” de The Kid LAROI
  4. “good 4 u” de Olivia Rodrigo
  5. “Levitating (feat. DaBaby)” de Dua Lipa

Álbumes más escuchados globalmente

  1. SOUR de Olivia Rodrigo
  2. Future Nostalgia de Dua Lipa
  3. Justice de Justin Bieber
  4. = de Ed Sheeran
  5. Planet Her de Doja Cat

Artistas más escuchados globalmente

  1. Bad Bunny
  2. Taylor Swift
  3. BTS
  4. Drake
  5. Justin Bieber

Podcasts más populares globalmente

  1. The Joe Rogan Experience
  2. Call Her Daddy
  3. Crime Junkie
  4. TED Talks Daily
  5. The Daily

Lea también: La serie colombiana 'La Reina del Flow' se ubica entre las más vistas de Netflix

Obtén acceso total por $4.700/ trimestre Suscríbete aquí
VER COMENTARIOS
AHORA EN PORTADA
Expiden decreto que prohíbe el uso y la venta de pólvora hasta finales de enero en Cali
ultimo minuto
Expiden decreto que prohíbe el uso y la venta de pólvora hasta finales de enero en Cali
Valle volvió a reportar más de 200 casos nuevos de covid-19 este miércoles
ultimo minuto
Valle volvió a reportar más de 200 casos nuevos de covid-19 este miércoles
Cali reportó el primer quemado con pólvora en el inicio de la temporada decembrina
Cali
Cali reportó el primer quemado con pólvora en el inicio de la temporada decembrina
Dólar se 'desplomó' este miércoles y se cotizó, en promedio, cerca de los $3.950
Economía
Dólar se 'desplomó' este miércoles y se cotizó, en promedio, cerca de los $3.950
EE.UU. confirma primer caso de variante ómicron del covid-19 en su territorio
Mundo
EE.UU. confirma primer caso de variante ómicron del covid-19 en su territorio
Diego Cadena vuelve a casa por cárcel: juez revocó libertad del exabogado de Uribe
Colombia
Diego Cadena vuelve a casa por cárcel: juez revocó libertad del exabogado de Uribe
Bolívar sobre posible alianza con Pérez:
Política
Bolívar sobre posible alianza con Pérez: "Los 'angelitos' no llegaremos solos a la Presidencia"
Hombre habría sido asfixiado y hostigado en presunto caso de abuso policial en Bogotá
Judicial
Hombre habría sido asfixiado y hostigado en presunto caso de abuso policial en Bogotá
Publicidad