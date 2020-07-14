El Colegio Colombo Británico de Cali estrena rector para su próximo año escolar. Nicholas Reeves habla de su trayectoria y objetivos para este nuevo reto

Nataly Santacruz Maldonado

El Colegio Colombo Británico de Cali se prepara desde ya para un nuevo año escolar que estará marcado en su inicio por la virtualidad, debido a la emergencia sanitaria que se vive actualmente, y por la llegada de un nuevo rector a esta institución educativa. Nicholas Reeves ya se encuentra en Cali gracias a un vuelo humanitario procedente de Panamá para ocupar el cargo de Rector del CCB, colegio con más de 64 años de trayectoria entre las familias caleñas.

Reeves es licenciado en educación de The Edgewood College of Education, nacido y formado profesionalmente en Sudáfrica. Sus inicios en la docencia fueron por varios años en Inglaterra, donde ganó estatus como docente calificado para enseñar en el Reino Unido y construyó su experiencia en el manejo de Colegios con currículo británico. Desde su llegada a Latinoamérica en 2002 ha ocupado cargos como Jefe de Primaria, Director Fundador y Evaluador de acreditaciones en varios países. “Llegar al CCB es una oportunidad para regresar a Colombia, me encanta vivir en ese país y estoy feliz, contento, con muchas ganas de llegar para trabajar y mejorar el Colegio”, comentó Nicholas.

Durante su amplia trayectoria profesional se destaca que ocupó puestos de liderazgo en el Colegio Gran Bretaña de Bogotá (The British School) durante 9 años (6 de ellos como Director); fue director-fundador del Metropolitan School of Panamá, colegio que creó y formó en 2011 y que hoy pertenece a Nord Anglia Education, grupo que administra más de 60 colegios internacionales a nivel mundial. En Argentina dirigió el Colegio Northlands, que cuenta con 100 años de trayectoria y es de gran prestigio en dicho país. Luego regresó a Panamá para ser rector en el Boston School International por dos años, hasta ahora que recibió el llamado para incorporarse a la familia CCB.



“He tenido la oportunidad de experimentar ambos extremos. En Panamá inicié de cero un colegio y fue una gran experiencia porque debía crear comunidad y tenía una gran responsabilidad. Ese proyecto me dio mucha satisfacción por lo que se logró, luego fui a Argentina y me encontré con un colegio muy grande, con mucha trayectoria, con 2.000 alumnos y dos sedes. Amé esa experiencia y junto al equipo de trabajo que tuve cumplimos objetivos importantes”, explicó Nicholas Reeves.

Nicholas hace parte de una Fundación en el Chocó que trabaja con niños mediante el deporte Foto: Especial para El País

Cuenta con varias cursos, conferencias y seminarios de estudio para su actualización profesional entre las que se destaca su certificación en “International School Leadership” en 2008 a través del Centro de Formación para Directores (Principals’ Training Center, en inglés) ubicado en el Reino Unido y EEUU. También pertenece al Council of International Schools (CIS), la New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEASC), y a la Latin American Heads Conference (LAHC) en calidad de evaluador de colegios para otorgar acreditaciones internacionales.



En el 2017 Nicholas lideró el grupo de acreditación que visitó las instalaciones del CCB al sur de Cali para dar luz verde a la acreditación Council of International Schools (CIS), por lo que regresar lo llena de motivación y lo hace con muchos objetivos planeados para el CCB.

“Lo que más me llama la atención es hacer cambios, eso me encanta, es mi especialidad: mejorar colegios y crear proyectos. Entre mis objetivos están: mejorar el nivel académico en el IB, mejorar el área de deporte en la participación y la competencia deportiva, fortalecer el nivel de inglés, reforzar la imagen del colegio para que se reconozca como un Colegio Internacional de talla mundial y que se pueda comparar con cualquier otro en el mundo”, adelantó Reeves sobre sus proyectos.



Además, manifestó su deseo por educar estudiantes preparados para cualquier situación de la vida y proyecto que deseen hacer, así como por formar caballeros y damas que sean ciudadanos globales que impacten positivamente en su comunidad sin importar dónde se encuentren y, agregó que su enfoque será en el talento humano para brindar la mejor experiencia educativa a los alumnos y las familias.

Una de las grandes fortalezas a destacar de Reeves es su conocimiento y experiencia con la cultura británica, lo que aportará a la identidad del Colegio y formación de comunidad. “En el Colombo buscaré fotalecer o revitalizar algunos proyectos británicos como el sistema de Casas (Houses), en el que cada alumno y su familia pertenecerán a un equipo y serán 4 equipos en total. Se harán competencias amables para formar relaciones verticales en todo el Colegio. Este aspecto de la vida escolar sirve para desarrollar las habilidades blandas que necesitan las personas para la vida, además ayuda a unir a toda la comunidad porque uno de nuestros desafíos será trabajar juntos, como equipo con las familias, los alumnos y todo el personal para hacer del Colegio el mejor no solo de la región sino de Colombia y uno de los mejores del mundo”, sostuvo el nuevo rector del Colegio Colombo Británico.



En cuanto a las caracteristicas del profesional que va a llegar a la familia CCB dijo: “Creo fielmente en que hay que liderar con ejemplo para ser el modelo a seguir y siempre intento ser ejemplo para la comunidad. La integridad para mí es vital en la vida. Eso es lo que van a ver en el Colombo Británico en mi forma de liderazgo, soy firme y justo y eso es lo que busca cualquier equipo en su líder”.



Finalmente, Nicholas se mostró feliz de afrontar este nuevo reto y exaltó su amor por su vocación y por llevar al éxito colegios de gran nombre internacional, como lo piensa hacer con el Colegio Colombo Británico: “Amo lo que hago y tengo mucha pasión y entusiasmo por la formación de jóvenes en los mejores seres humanos, los tesoros de las familias, porque eso son los estudiantes: los tesoros de cada familia. Vivo muy agradecido con todas las familias por compartir con nosotros la formación y vida de sus hijos, eso es lo mejor de nuestro trabajo como educadores”.

"En el Chocó pertenezco a una fundación en la que ayudamos a los niños a utilizar valores a través de deportes como rugby y surf para darles un futuro mejor, libre de influencias negativas como los grupos paramilitares y el abuso de sustancias", Nicholas Reeves Foto: Especial para El País

Colegio Colombo Británico has a new Headmaster. Nicholas Reeves talks about his career milestones and the goals he has set for this new challenge.

Colegio Colombo Británico is gearing up for a new school year that will start off with virtual education due to the current sanitary emergency occurring worldwide and with the arrival of the institution’s new Headmaster, Nicholas Reeves. He recently arrived in Cali on a humanitarian flight from Panama to take the reins of a school that has a history with families in this city for over 64 years.



Reeves was born and educated professionally in South Africa where he received a degree in Education from Edgewood College of Education. He taught for several years in England, where he gained UK qualified teacher status and built his experience in British curriculum schools. Since his arrival in Latin America in 2002, Mr. Reeves has held positions as Head of Primary, Head of School, Founding Director and Accreditation evaluator in several countries. "Arriving at CCB is an opportunity to return to Colombia, a country I love, and I am motivated by the opportunity to work hard and improve the school," said Nicholas.

During his extensive professional career, he filled leadership positions at Colegio Gran Bretaña (The British School) in Bogotá for 9 years (6 years as the Director); he was the Founding Director of the Metropolitan School of Panama, a school he shaped in 2011 and which today belongs to Nord Anglia Education, a School Group with over 60 international schools worldwide. In Argentina he was Headmaster at Northlands School, a very prestigious institution with a 100-year history. He then returned to Panama to be the Head of Boston School International for two years, until now when he received the call to join the CCB family in Cali.

“I’ve had the opportunity of experiencing both extremes. I started a school from scratch in Panama and it was a great experience because I had to create a sense of community and that is a huge responsibility. This project left me with a great sense of satisfaction because of what we were able to accomplish. Then we relocated to Argentina where I had the responsibility of running an enormous school with a long history, two campuses and 2000 students. I loved the experience and with the team we were able to meet important objectives”, explained Nicholas Reeves.



He has attended numerous courses, conferences and seminars, one of which particularly stands out – his certification in International School Leadership in 2008 through the Principals’ Training Center (PTC) based in the UK and the U.S. He is also currently a school evaluator for the Council of International Schools (CIS), the New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEASC) and the Latin American Heads Conference (LAHC) for purposes of international accreditations.

In 2017, Nicholas was the Chair of the visiting Accreditation Team that came to Colegio Colombo Británico to greenlight the current CIS Accreditation held by the School. Coming back is very motivating for him and he has plenty of objectives planned for CCB.

"What I like the most is making changes, that's what I love, it's my specialty: improving schools and creating projects. Among my objectives are to improve the academic level in the IB, to improve attendance in our sports programmes and performance in competitions, to strengthen the level of English, and to reinforce the image of the school so that it is recognized as a world-class international school that can be compared with any other in the world," said Reeves about his projects.

In addition, he expressed his desire to prepare students for any given life situation and project they wish to involve themselves in, to form ladies and gentlemen and global citizens who positively impact their community no matter where they are. Mr. Reeves’ focus will be on the School’s human talent to provide the best educational experience for students and families.

One of Reeves’ greatest strengths is his deep knowledge of the British culture which he will use to bolster the School’s identity and sense of community. “At the Colombo I will look to strengthen or revitalize certain British traditions, such as the House System, where each student and family member belongs to one of four teams. Friendly competitions will be held to form vertical relationships throughout the school. This aspect of the school experience develops the soft skills that people need for life, it also helps to unite the whole community because one of our challenges will be to work together as a team with families, students and all the staff to make this school the best, not only in the region, but also in Colombia and one of the best in the world”, said the new Headmaster.

When it comes to boiling down his style of leadership, here’s what he said: “I firmly believe that we must lead by example, to be a role model, and I always strive to be an example within the community. Integrity is essential in life. That’s what you will get to see in my leadership at Colombo Británico. I am firm and fair, and that´s what people look for in a leader.”



Nicholas is pleased to be facing this new challenge and highlighted the love he has for his vocation which entails bringing success to top international schools, just as he plans to do so with CCB. "I love what I do and I have a lot of passion and enthusiasm for the shaping of young people into the best human beings, the treasures of their families, because that is what our students are: the treasures of every family. I am very grateful to all the families for sharing with us the opportunity to shape their children’s lives. That is the best part of our work as educators".

