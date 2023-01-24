Estos son los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2023

Este martes 24 de enero la Academia dio a conocer los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2023. Entre los favoritos se encuentran películas como ‘Elvis’, la producción estrenada en Netflix en junio del 2022 ha sido alabada por la crítica y se ha ganado la admiración de los fanáticos del ‘Rey del Rock and Roll’. Argentina 1985 buscará sorprender como película extranjera.
Nominados a Mejor Película
- All Quiet On The Western Front
- Avatar: The Way Of Water
- The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Triangle Of Sadness
- Women Talking
Nominaciones a Actriz protagónica
- Cate Blanchett: Tár
- Ana de Armas: Blonde
- Andrea Riserborough: To Leslie
- Michelle Williams: The Fabelmans
- Michelle Yeoh: Everything Everywhere All At Once
Nominaciones a actor protagónico
- Austin Butler: Elvis
- Colin Farrell: The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Brendan Fraser: The Whale
- Paul Mescal: Aftersun
- Bill Nighy: Living
Nominaciones para Dirección
- The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Triangle Of Sadness
Nominaciones a actor de reparto
- Brendan Gleeson: The Banshees of InSherin
- Brian Tyree Henry: Causeway
- Judd Hirsch: The Fabelmans
- Barry Keoghan: The Banshees of Inisherin
Nominados a Cortometraje de animación
- The boy, the mole, the fox and the horse
- The Flying Sailor
- Ice Merchants
- My Year of Dicks
- An ostrich told me the world is fake and I think I believe it
Nominados a Cortometraje de acción en vivo
- An Irish Goodbye
- Ivalu
- Le Pupille
- Night Ride
- The Red Suitcase
Nominados a Guion original
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Triangle of Sadness
Nominados a Guion adaptado
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Glass Onion: A knives out Mystery
- Living
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Women Talking
Nominados a Canción original
- Applause: Tell it Like a Woman
- Hold my Hand: Top Gun: Maberick
- Lift Me Up: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Naatu Naatu: RRR
- This is a Life: Everything Everywhere All at Once
Nominados a la Partitura original
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
Nominados a Sonido
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Top Gun: Maverick
Nominados a Diseño de vestuario
- Babylon
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Nominados a Largometraje documental
- All the Breathes
- All the Beatu and The Bloodshed
- Fire of Love
- A House Made of Splinters
- Navalny
Nominados a Cortometraje documental
- The Elephant Whisperers
- Haulout
- How do you Measure a Year?
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
- Stranger at the Gate
Nominados para Efectos visuales
- All Quiet On The Western Front
- Avatar: The Way Of Water
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Top Gun: Maverick
Nominados a Cinematografía
- All Quiet On The Western Front
- Bardo, False Chronicle Of A HandulfOf Truths
- Elvis
- Empire Of Light
- Tár
Nominados a Montaje de cine
- The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
Nominados a Diseño de producción
- All Quiet On The Western Front
- Avatar: The Way Of Water
- Babylon
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
Nominados a Maquillaje y peluquería
- All Quiet On The Western Front
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- The Whale
Nominados a Largometraje de animación
- Pinocho: Guillermo del Toro
- Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
- Puss In Boot: The Last Wish
- The Sea Beast
- Turning Red