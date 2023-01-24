Ingrese Regístrese
Estos son los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2023

Enero 24, 2023 - 11:21 a. m. 2023-01-24 Por:
Redacción El País 
Premios oscar: escenario, estatuilla

Entre los favoritos se encuentran películas como ‘Elvis’, la producción estrenada en Netflix en junio del 2022 ha sido alabada por la crítica y se ha ganado la admiración de los fanáticos del ‘Rey del Rock and Roll’. Argentina 1985 buscará sorprender como película extranjera.

Agencia AFP

Este martes 24 de enero la Academia dio a conocer los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2023. Entre los favoritos se encuentran películas como ‘Elvis’, la producción estrenada en Netflix en junio del 2022 ha sido alabada por la crítica y se ha ganado la admiración de los fanáticos del ‘Rey del Rock and Roll’. Argentina 1985 buscará sorprender como película extranjera.

Nominados a Mejor Película

- All Quiet On The Western Front
- Avatar: The Way Of Water
- The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Triangle Of Sadness
- Women Talking

Nominaciones a Actriz protagónica

- Cate Blanchett: Tár
- Ana de Armas: Blonde
- Andrea Riserborough: To Leslie
- Michelle Williams: The Fabelmans
- Michelle Yeoh: Everything Everywhere All At Once

Nominaciones a actor protagónico 

- Austin Butler: Elvis
- Colin Farrell: The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Brendan Fraser: The Whale
- Paul Mescal: Aftersun
- Bill Nighy: Living

Nominaciones para Dirección

- The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Triangle Of Sadness

Nominaciones a actor de reparto

- Brendan Gleeson: The Banshees of InSherin
- Brian Tyree Henry: Causeway
- Judd Hirsch: The Fabelmans
- Barry Keoghan: The Banshees of Inisherin

Nominados a Cortometraje de animación

- The boy, the mole, the fox and the horse
- The Flying Sailor
- Ice Merchants
- My Year of Dicks
- An ostrich told me the world is fake and I think I believe it

Nominados a Cortometraje de acción en vivo

- An Irish Goodbye
- Ivalu
- Le Pupille
- Night Ride
- The Red Suitcase

Nominados a Guion original 

- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Triangle of Sadness

Nominados a Guion adaptado

- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Glass Onion: A knives out Mystery
- Living
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Women Talking

Nominados a Canción original 

- Applause: Tell it Like a Woman
- Hold my Hand: Top Gun: Maberick
- Lift Me Up: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Naatu Naatu: RRR
- This is a Life: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Nominados a la Partitura original 

- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans

Nominados a Sonido 

- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Top Gun: Maverick

Nominados a Diseño de vestuario 

- Babylon
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Nominados a Largometraje documental

- All the Breathes
- All the Beatu and The Bloodshed
- Fire of Love
- A House Made of Splinters
- Navalny

Nominados a Cortometraje documental 

- The Elephant Whisperers
- Haulout
- How do you Measure a Year?
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
- Stranger at the Gate

Nominados para Efectos visuales

- All Quiet On The Western Front
- Avatar: The Way Of Water
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Top Gun: Maverick

Nominados a Cinematografía 

- All Quiet On The Western Front
- Bardo, False Chronicle Of A HandulfOf Truths
- Elvis
- Empire Of Light
- Tár

Nominados a Montaje de cine 

- The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick

Nominados a Diseño de producción 

- All Quiet On The Western Front
- Avatar: The Way Of Water
- Babylon
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans

Nominados a Maquillaje y peluquería 

- All Quiet On The Western Front
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- The Whale

Nominados a Largometraje de animación 

- Pinocho: Guillermo del Toro
- Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
- Puss In Boot: The Last Wish
- The Sea Beast
- Turning Red

