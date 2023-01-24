Estos son los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2023

Este martes 24 de enero la Academia dio a conocer los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2023. Entre los favoritos se encuentran películas como ‘Elvis’, la producción estrenada en Netflix en junio del 2022 ha sido alabada por la crítica y se ha ganado la admiración de los fanáticos del ‘Rey del Rock and Roll’. Argentina 1985 buscará sorprender como película extranjera.



Le puede interesar: El sorpresivo primer lugar en el rating de la Isla de los Famosos tras su estreno en Colombia







Nominados a Mejor Película

- All Quiet On The Western Front

- Avatar: The Way Of Water

- The Banshees Of Inisherin

- Elvis

- Everything Everywhere All At Once

- The Fabelmans

- Tár

- Top Gun: Maverick

- Triangle Of Sadness

- Women Talking



Nominaciones a Actriz protagónica

- Cate Blanchett: Tár

- Ana de Armas: Blonde

- Andrea Riserborough: To Leslie

- Michelle Williams: The Fabelmans

- Michelle Yeoh: Everything Everywhere All At Once



Nominaciones a actor protagónico

- Austin Butler: Elvis

- Colin Farrell: The Banshees Of Inisherin

- Brendan Fraser: The Whale

- Paul Mescal: Aftersun

- Bill Nighy: Living



Nominaciones para Dirección

- The Banshees Of Inisherin

- Everything Everywhere All At Once

- The Fabelmans

- Tár

- Triangle Of Sadness



Nominaciones a actor de reparto

- Brendan Gleeson: The Banshees of InSherin

- Brian Tyree Henry: Causeway

- Judd Hirsch: The Fabelmans

- Barry Keoghan: The Banshees of Inisherin





Nominados a Cortometraje de animación

- The boy, the mole, the fox and the horse

- The Flying Sailor

- Ice Merchants

- My Year of Dicks

- An ostrich told me the world is fake and I think I believe it



Nominados a Cortometraje de acción en vivo

- An Irish Goodbye

- Ivalu

- Le Pupille

- Night Ride

- The Red Suitcase



Nominados a Guion original

- The Banshees of Inisherin

- Everything Everywhere All at Once

- The Fabelmans

- Tár

- Triangle of Sadness



Nominados a Guion adaptado

- All Quiet on the Western Front

- Glass Onion: A knives out Mystery

- Living

- Top Gun: Maverick

- Women Talking



Nominados a Canción original

- Applause: Tell it Like a Woman

- Hold my Hand: Top Gun: Maberick

- Lift Me Up: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

- Naatu Naatu: RRR

- This is a Life: Everything Everywhere All at Once



Nominados a la Partitura original

- All Quiet on the Western Front

- Babylon

- The Banshees of Inisherin

- Everything Everywhere All at Once

- The Fabelmans





Nominados a Sonido

- All Quiet on the Western Front

- Avatar: The Way of Water

- The Batman

- Elvis

- Top Gun: Maverick



Nominados a Diseño de vestuario

- Babylon

- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

- Elvis

- Everything Everywhere All at Once

- Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris





Nominados a Largometraje documental

- All the Breathes

- All the Beatu and The Bloodshed

- Fire of Love

- A House Made of Splinters

- Navalny





Nominados a Cortometraje documental

- The Elephant Whisperers

- Haulout

- How do you Measure a Year?

- The Martha Mitchell Effect

- Stranger at the Gate



Nominados para Efectos visuales

- All Quiet On The Western Front

- Avatar: The Way Of Water

- The Batman

- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

- Top Gun: Maverick



Nominados a Cinematografía

- All Quiet On The Western Front

- Bardo, False Chronicle Of A HandulfOf Truths

- Elvis

- Empire Of Light

- Tár





Nominados a Montaje de cine

- The Banshees Of Inisherin

- Elvis

- Everything Everywhere All At Once

- Tár

- Top Gun: Maverick



Nominados a Diseño de producción

- All Quiet On The Western Front

- Avatar: The Way Of Water

- Babylon

- Elvis

- The Fabelmans



Nominados a Maquillaje y peluquería

- All Quiet On The Western Front

- The Batman

- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

- Elvis

- The Whale



Nominados a Largometraje de animación

- Pinocho: Guillermo del Toro

- Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

- Puss In Boot: The Last Wish

- The Sea Beast

- Turning Red

