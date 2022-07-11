Ingrese Regístrese
Zona Diamante
  1. Inicio
  2. SINDYK
Hoy:

Escuchar

Mickey Mouse podría desaparecer del mundo de Disney 

Julio 11, 2022 - 12:07 p. m. 2022-07-11 Por:
Redacción de El País 
Imagen de Disney / referencia

Imagen de Disney / Referencia

Tomada de redes sociales

Lorem Ipsum is simply dummy text of the printing and typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum has been the industry's standard dummy text ever since the 1500s, when an unknown printer took a galley of type and scrambled it to make a type specimen book. It has survived not only five centuries, but also the leap into electronic typesetting, remaining essentially unchanged. It was popularised in the 1960s with the release of Letraset sheets containing Lorem Ipsum passages, and more recently with desktop publishing software like Aldus PageMaker including versions of Lorem Ipsum.

Lee contenido sin límites en elpais.com.co por $800 primer mes
VER COMENTARIOS
AHORA EN PORTADA
Luis Carlos Reyes será el nuevo director de la Dian en el gobierno de Gustavo Petro
Política
Luis Carlos Reyes será el nuevo director de la Dian en el gobierno de Gustavo Petro
Judicial
"Las pieles que ella obtenía eran legales": abogado de empleado de la diseñadora Nancy González
Gobierno dice que no tiene certeza sobre el verdadero estado de salud de 'Iván Márquez'
Colombia
Gobierno dice que no tiene certeza sobre el verdadero estado de salud de 'Iván Márquez'
Colombia
"Mientras haya incertidumbre, la inversión se va a ir": Duque sobre alza del precio del dólar
El dólar toca máximos por encima de los $4.500 este lunes
Economía
El dólar toca máximos por encima de los $4.500 este lunes
Detallan los 6 hallazgos fiscales en Emcali por más de $15.000 millones identificados por la Contraloría
Cali
Detallan los 6 hallazgos fiscales en Emcali por más de $15.000 millones identificados por la Contraloría
Colombia
"No tenemos evidencia de pago de coimas": Duque sobre presuntos desvíos de recursos para la paz
“Pare con el temita o la pagará”: amenazan a periodista que denunció desvío de recursos del Ocad
Judicial
“Pare con el temita o la pagará”: amenazan a periodista que denunció desvío de recursos del Ocad
Publicidad