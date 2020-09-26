¡Gran momento! James Rodríguez es titular de nuevo con el Everton en la Premier League

El volante colombiano James Rodríguez sigue viviendo un gran momento en la Premier League vistiendo la camiseta del Everton de Carlo Ancelotti.
El volante de la selección Colombia encadenó su tercera titularidad consecutiva con los 'Toffees', que también están mostrando un muy buen nivel.
Los azules de Liverpool ganan parcialmente 2-1 en su partido por la tercera fecha frente al Crystal Palace.
🚨 TEAM NEWS! 🚨— Everton (@Everton) September 26, 2020
Unchanged from our last #PL game as we aim to make it five wins in a row to start the season. 👊
UTT! #CRYEVEpic.twitter.com/ULiB40HbdC