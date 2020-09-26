Zona Diamante
  1. Inicio
  2. Deportes
  3. FÚTBOL INTERNACIONAL
Hoy:

Escuchar este artículo

¡Gran momento! James Rodríguez es titular de nuevo con el Everton en la Premier League

Septiembre 26, 2020 - 09:58 a. m. Por:
Redacción de El País
James Rodríguez

James Rodríguez, volante del Everton.

AFP / El País

Publicidad
noticias relacionadas
Publicidad

El volante colombiano James Rodríguez sigue viviendo un gran momento en la Premier League vistiendo la camiseta del Everton de Carlo Ancelotti. 

El volante de la selección Colombia encadenó su tercera titularidad consecutiva con los 'Toffees', que también están mostrando un muy buen nivel. 

Los azules de Liverpool ganan parcialmente 2-1 en su partido por la tercera fecha frente al Crystal Palace. 

Conecta con la verdad. Suscríbete a elpais.com.co
VER COMENTARIOS
AHORA EN PORTADA
Así será el retorno a clases presenciales en colegios y jardines privados de Cali este lunes
Cali
Así será el retorno a clases presenciales en colegios y jardines privados de Cali este lunes
¡Pilas!, esta es otra estafa con dólares que se ha viralizado por redes
Contenido premium
¡Pilas!, esta es otra estafa con dólares que se ha viralizado por redes
Dos mujeres fueron halladas muertas al interior de una vivienda en el oriente de Cali
Judicial
Dos mujeres fueron halladas muertas al interior de una vivienda en el oriente de Cali
Madre de Juliana Giraldo, la mujer asesinada en Miranda regresará a Colombia en vuelo humanitario
Valle
Madre de Juliana Giraldo, la mujer asesinada en Miranda regresará a Colombia en vuelo humanitario
Política
"Jorge Iván Ospina debe sacudir su gabinete", dice el concejal Fernando Tamayo
El crecimiento del PIB del Valle en 2019
Contenido premium
El crecimiento del PIB del Valle en 2019
Van 1013 indígenas fallecidos por cuenta del covid-19 en Colombia
Colombia
Van 1013 indígenas fallecidos por cuenta del covid-19 en Colombia
Hallan dos cuerpos con aparentes signos de tortura en la Avenida Cañasgordas, sur de Cali
ultimo minuto
Hallan dos cuerpos con aparentes signos de tortura en la Avenida Cañasgordas, sur de Cali
Publicidad